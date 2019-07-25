Customer with concealed carry permit shoots 2 robbers at Virginia 7-Eleven, killing one: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A 7-Eleven customer shot two people who were allegedly trying to rob the Virginia Beach convenience store early Thursday morning, killing one of them and injuring the other, according to witnesses and police.

The store is located in the 100 block of S. Newtown Road.

The suspect who was survived was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police didn't immediately identify the person, and the severity of the injuries wasn't known.

WTKR spoke with a couple in the store at the time of the shooting, just before 2:30 a.m. They called the man a hero.

https://twitter.com/samantha_german/status/1154324530971758592

Police confirmed the man who opened fire had a concealed carry permit on him, and that the suspects were armed when they entered the 7-Eleven.

Earlier that night, there were three armed robberies that police believe are connected.

At 12:28 a.m., one armed robbery was committed at the 7-Eleven located at 1010 Pacific Avenue, according to police. During that robbery, three armed men entered the store and robbed the store of cigarettes and smoking devices.

Around 1 a.m., police responded to the 7-Eleven located at 3235 Chesapeake Boulevard for a commercial robbery. When police arrived, the clerk advised them that three men entered the store armed with guns. The men demanded money and the clerk complied. There were no injuries reported.

Around 2 a.m., police responded to the 7-Eleven located at 6667 E. Virginia Beach Boulevard for a commercial robbery. When police arrived, the clerk advised them that two men entered the store armed with guns. The men demanded money, and the clerk complied. There were no injuries reported.

Police believe these men were involved in the robbery that left one man dead. They also said they took a third person into custody near the 7-Eleven on S. Newtown Road.

Newport News Police also believe that a 7-Eleven robbery at 10:54 p.m. may be connected to the robberies in Norfolk and Virginia Beach. The robbery occurred at 10:54 p.m., and a clerk told police that three unknown men entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash and tobacco products after one of the men brandished a firearm.

No one was injured in the Newport News robbery.

This is the second deadly shooting at a 7-Eleven in Hampton Roads in the last two weeks. A 17-year-old Hampton boy was killed in a shooting at a 7-Eleven convenience store on July 12.