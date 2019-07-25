Community to take part in “Young Lives Matter” youth peace rally to end gun violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - From St. Louis City to St. Louis County and across the river to the Metro East, a total of 14 children have died as a result of gun violence since May.

Nine of those homicides happened in the city of St Louis, 3 in the Metro East, and 2 in St. Louis County. Many of the homicides remain unsolved.

In response to the murders of more than a dozen area children in our area, Better Family Life is hosting a "Young Lives Matter" Youth And Empowerment Peace Rally Thursday morning.

The rally is open to the public and will take place at 10:00 a.m. on the Front Lawn of Better Family Life’s Cultural, Educational and Business Center on Page Boulevard. Over 150 youth ages 5 to 19 from various schools and neighborhoods throughout the St. Louis area will be in attendance.

The youth have expressed a desire for their voice to be heard and feel that they can no longer stay silent and want the community to know that their lives matters “We must participate, we must do something even if it is only to show the faces of those who are most vulnerable.” said 14-year-old Anya Sykes.

Anyone with information on any of these cases can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.