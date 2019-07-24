St. Louis police investigating fatal accident in North City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Just before 4:30 p.m. a fatal accident happened at the intersection of Page Blvd. and Prairie Avenue in North St. Louis.

Police say the accident involved 2 vehicles.

Prior to the accident St. Louis police said two SWAT units were in pursuit of a red vehicle being driven by a female who was witnessed being part of a drug deal. A commander from the department also said in a press briefing that both units terminated their pursuit when conditions became too dangerous and posed a threat to the public.

The female suspect died at the scene, and another person was transported to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation is being conducted by accident reconstruction.