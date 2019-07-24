St. Louis police investigating fatal accident in North City

Posted 5:13 pm, July 24, 2019, by , Updated at 07:14PM, July 24, 2019

ST. LOUIS – Just before 4:30 p.m. a fatal accident happened at the intersection of Page Blvd. and Prairie Avenue in North St. Louis.

Police say the accident involved 2 vehicles.

Prior to the accident St. Louis police said two SWAT units were in pursuit of a red vehicle being driven by a female who was witnessed being part of a drug deal.  A commander from the department also said in a press briefing that both units terminated their pursuit when conditions became too dangerous and posed a threat to the public.

The female suspect died at the scene, and another person was transported to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation is being conducted by accident reconstruction.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.