SSM Health Medical Minute – ERs close to home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital has some of the best pediatric experts in the St. Louis region. But the main campus at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon isn't the only place you can find them.

Parents can find experts at six hospitals where Cardinal Glennon pediatricians are staffed 24/7. The ER Close to Home make sure residents around the Greater St. Louis Area can access the best care at the closest location to home. The dedicated group of physicians also has the ability to contact the Access Center 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to quickly contact a subspecialist. The Access Center also deploys a transport team of skilled nurses to stabilize a child before being transported if necessary.

“Glennon Care Pediatrics is a group of over 45 physicians that practice pediatrics in community hospitals throughout the metro area,” said Dr. Kristy Haggett, Associate Medical Director of Glennon Care Pediatrics.

Haggett said Cardinal Glennon is the home base, but the intention is to bring the Glennon experience closer to you to be there for your community. These sites are staffed by Cardinal Glennon pediatricians, not adult ER doctors. The satellite programs have been available for more than 20 years, but the ER Close to Home program wants to make sure residents across the Metro Area are aware of the locations.

Hospitals include:

SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – Lake St. Louis

SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – St. Charles

SSM Health DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton

SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Fenton

St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, IL

Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL

For urgent needs, you can check your child into an ER now with 24-hour SSM Health Cardinal Glennon coverage.

To find the nearest ER Close to Home, click here.

The SSM Health Medical Minute airs every Wednesday at 7 PM on KPLR News 11 and at 9 PM on KTVI Fox 2 News.​