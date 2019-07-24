News 11 speaks to attorney representing suspect in Ally Kostial homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The attorney for the suspect in the murder of Ally Kostial of St. Louis is talking. He’s high-profile and well known in the Memphis, Tennessee and the Oxford, Mississippi area. Steve Farese, Sr. talked about his client, 22-year-old Brandon Theesfeld, and his emotional state. Farese said, “As you can imagine how you would feel if you were in jail in a state that’s not your home state, overwhelming with the magnitude of what’s going on.”

When officers caught up with Brandon Theesfeld they reportedly found a gun in his truck and blood on his clothes. Monday morning Theesfeld was arrested at a south Memphis gas station. Officers drew their guns on him at one of the gas pumps.

It was about an hour drive up Interstate 55 from where 21-year-old Ally Kostial was found Saturday near a Mississippi lake. Authorities said a deputy found her body. She died from multiple gunshot wounds. She was last seen with Theesfeld on a surveillance camera at a market in a town called Como. Theesfeld’s attorney was just starting to work on the case. He said, “I have not seen any of the evidence, want to fully interview the defendant in this matter and see what we can discover on our own.”

Photos of Theesfeld and Kostial were posted to social media in December of 2016, they both had enrolled at Ole Miss in the fall. Kostial is from St. Louis, Theesfeld from Ft. Worth. His father asked people to reserve judgment adding his son is innocent. The case is getting a lot of attention down south. Farese said, “There’s a lot of clutter out there, a lot of people commenting online which is to be expected yes there’s great interest down here.”

Ally Kostial’s cousin wrote on Facebook, “If you ever wonder why women avoid rejecting you, this is why. We don`t know if you`re going to be cool about it or shoot us 8 times and throw our body near a lake.”

Theesfeld’s father is paying for the attorney. Articles about the lawyer and people in the Memphis area indicate if they get into legal trouble they would want Farese to represent them.