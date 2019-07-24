Missouri House committee to hold hearing on racial profiling in police traffic stops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. – A Missouri House committee is scheduled to meet in Clayton Wednesday to examine the issue of racial profiling.

State Rep. Shamed Dogan and his Special Committee on Criminal Justice will hold a public hearing at 9:00 a.m. at the St. Louis County Council Chambers.

According to Dogan, the committee will focus its fact-finding 2018 Vehicle Stops Report in June that showed African American drivers in Missouri are 91 percent more likely to be pulled over by police than white drivers. That's the greatest disparity recorded in the nearly two decades since the state first began compiling data.

He plans for the hearings to serve as a forum for all stakeholders involved in these issues to provide their honest opinions. He hopes to receive input from law enforcement, community leaders, prosecutors, and local elected officials, as well as the public.