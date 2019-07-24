Man, woman found shot to death in south St. Louis home

Posted 2:38 pm, July 24, 2019, by , Updated at 04:01PM, July 24, 2019

Getty Images

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the deaths of man and woman in the Southwest Garden neighborhood.

According to Evita Caldwell, a St. Louis police spokeswoman, officers responded just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to a residence in the 2600 block of Dalton Avenue in south city.

Police found a man and woman shot to death inside a residence. Both were in their 40s.

Police said they’re looking for an unidentified individual in connection with the investigation.

