Man who once weighed over 700 pounds leading effort to change how doctors look at obese people

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An effort is underway to change the way doctors look at severely obese people. Doctors are learning that hormones must be corrected first before they can lose weight. Sean Mulroney says he is proof. His weight topped out at almost 700 pounds. He tried to lose weight for years. Doctors blew him off. Sean says they were dismissive. They treated him as subhuman. Sean claims each doctor told him to eat less and move more and he would lose the weight. It never worked. Finally, Sean met Dr. Kipp Van Camp from Kansas City. He was a former family practitioner and researcher. Sean says for the first time someone listened to him. Dr. Kipp told him to get healthy and then he would lose the weight. Sean finally got a real medical evaluation. It found his testosterone was low and his estrogen high. He couldn't lose the weight because his hormones weren't balanced. Dr. Kipp says most people who are overweight store more estrogen and they produce more estrogen. So instead of burning off calories, their body is continually storing the calories into their fat cells which makes the problem worse.

Dr. Kipp is partnering with Sean in his Obesity Revolution web-based program. You can get free information on workouts, medical advice, and nutrition. There are also memberships for more one on one help. Sean wants to help the morbidly obese population that he says is hiding in the shadows. Many of them are simply too large to leave their homes.

Since we first brought you Sean's story, his following has gone viral. If you reach out to him, he will respond.

The Obesity Revolution has helped thousands of people. You can receive free online support, nutrition information and exercise plans as well as medical advice.