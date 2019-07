SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Authorities in Illinois are asking drivers to pump the brakes.

Police agencies from nearly 200 departments in Illinois will be on a ticket-writing blitz for speeders Wednesday for Illinois Speed Awareness Day.

The event promotes safety on the roads through education and enforcement of speed limits.

IDOT says in 201, 36 percent of all fatal crashes involved speeding.

They urge drivers to slow down and arrive alive.