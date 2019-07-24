Founder Henry Shaw’s birthday celebration at Missouri Botanical

ST. LOUIS- Celebrate founder the Missouri Botanical Garden Henry Shaw’s 219th birthday Wednesday, July 24. Guest will enjoy old-fashioned entertainment and free admission to the Missouri Botanical Garden and Children’s Garden all day.

The event will feature a focus on trees of the Missouri Botanical Garden. In the Children’s Garden, kids can participate in activities using tree products and hear tree stories. The Historic District will have activities involving historic furniture and trees. Docent-led tree tours will be available.

Wednesday, July 24
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Free

