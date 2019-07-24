× Build-A-Bear’s new Shark Week collection is here for the summer

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis-based Build-A-Bear diving head-first into Shark Week July 28 until August 4. The toy retailer hoping to make a splash with its new line of stuffed shark toys and educate you on the mysterious creature ruling the oceans.

The chain is teaming up with the Discovery Channel for a special collection devoted to one of television’s most popular weeks.

You can now create your own tiger or whale shark with the option to add beach accessories and clothing. The Shark Week Tiger Shark and the Shark Week Whale Shark both start at $29.