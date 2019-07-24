× Better Family Life announces return of St. Louis-area amnesty program

ST. LOUIS – Since 2000, the St. Louis Metropolitan Amnesty Program has helped more than 20,000 local residents overcome challenges connected with outstanding warrants. The program helps individuals get on the right track by helping them get outstanding warrants off their record.

On Wednesday, Better Family Life announced more than 70 St. Louis-area municipalities would be participating in this year’s amnesty program.

The amnesty program takes place in early August at the following locations and times: