Autism Speaks: Transition to adulthood town hall meeting on August 8

DES PERES, Mo. - Autism spectrum disorder impacts the nervous system making it difficult to communicate. The transition from child to adulthood for someone living with autism can be a very difficult step and one that brings emotions of fear and loneliness. To help to make that transition better for all involved, St Louis Arc and Autism Speaks will be holding a town hall meeting in Des Peres next month.

"Whether that's getting a job out in the community, living on their own, participating in recreation and leisure activities, utilizing day program services - there's a little bit of everything", says Gabrielle Szarek with St Louis Arc.

Kurt Mueller, one of the speakers at the town hall meeting, lives with autism. He wants the public to understand the challenges.

"The biggest challenges about autism for me is loud noises," says Mueller.

When Mueller was born, autism affected 4 in 10,000 births. At present, that number is now 1 in every 57 births.

Szarek says early intervention is important “both for the individual side but also the families because they need that support and that's also such an important component.”

​Autism Speaks Town Hall Transition to Adulthood will be held at The Lodge at Des Peres in the Maple Room at 1050 Des Peres Rd on August 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. It is free and open to all. For more information, visit www.autismspeaks.org or www.slarc.org. You can also email outreach@autismspeaks.org.