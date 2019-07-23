Three in custody after trying to cash bad check in Maryland Heights

Posted 5:18 pm, July 23, 2019, by , Updated at 05:39PM, July 23, 2019

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO – Three men are in custody after they tried to pass a fraudulent check Tuesday afternoon. The men went to the Commerce Bank at the intersection of Dorsett and McKelvey Roads to try to cash the check, but the teller became suspicious and called the police. The suspects ran from the scene.

Maryland Heights police say all three suspects are now in custody. They had been searching a neighborhood near McKelvey and West Glen ParkDrive.

Police say the suspects were not armed.

