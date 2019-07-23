Shooting leaves one man fighting for his life, another in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - A shooting Tuesday night at a North County apartment complex left one man fighting for his life and another under arrest.

It happened at the Half Moon Village Apartments which are not far from Page and Lindbergh.

The shots rang out around 5:15.

It appears at least 8 shots were fired outside one of the apartment buildings. Sources said it may be a case of self- defense.

It apparently all revolved around a woman, her ex-boyfriend, and current boyfriend. The two males got into a shootout, one was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries

While the other was handcuffed and taken away for questioning.

A woman who did not want to be identified said she heard the violence exploded outside her apartment, “We were inside, we heard maybe five or six gunshots and then I thought it was fireworks but it definitely was not. We heard the cops come and everything…it was kind of scary but again I thought it was fireworks like at first. It definitely sounded a little more than fireworks.”

Residents in the complex say violence was unusual for the area.

All three people, the woman, and the two men were described as young adults.