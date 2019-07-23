Home Depot employee dies after drywall falls on him

Posted 2:50 pm, July 23, 2019, by

ST. PETERS, Mo. – A 60-year-old man died overnight following an accident at the Home Depot where he worked.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Peters Police Department, the incident took place just after 12:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Home Depot on Mid Rivers Mall Drive.

St. Charles County Ambulance rushed the man to a local hospital where he eventually died.

Investigators learned the man was operating a forklift inside the Home Depot. A large quantity of drywall fell on him as he got off the forklift.

The victim’s name has been released.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.