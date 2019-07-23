Groundskeeper dies at Normandie Golf Club following accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A groundskeeper person died late Tuesday morning at a north St. Louis County golf course.

Police and paramedics were called to the Normandie Golf Club on St. Charles Rock Road, located in Bel-Nor.

The worker was apparently riding a tractor mowing the grass near the 11th hole when the tractor somehow flipped over into a nearby stream, pinning the worker underneath.

"I jumped on one of those workers' golf carts to help out if I could help because I'm a health care worker and just went ahead and when we got to the scene with them and, unfortunately, when we got to the scene there wasn't anything I could do," said Karen Nugent, who was golfing at Normandie at the time. "What I could see of the person and tried to evaluate if we could get (the mower) off but what we could see he wasn't moving at the time and he must have been down for a while."

Management at the golf course said they may have something to say publicly at a later time.

The golf course immediately closed the back nine holes and that afternoon put up a sign at the office saying the course would remain closed until further notice.

There's no word on the name of the victim or how the accident happened.

Authorities said they may release more information after the county medical examiner completes an investigation.