ST. LOUIS – An accident involving three vehicles leaves multiple people injured Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just after 7:00 a.m. on West Florissant and North Market in north St. Louis.

The crash reconstruction team is on the scene working to piece together what happened.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX flew over the area where traffic is limited to one lane in both directions.

It is unclear what led to the crash.