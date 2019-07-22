You Paid For It: Missouri AG discusses fighting crime in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Attorney General Eric Schmitt tells our You Paid For It investigators that criminals have become emboldened. We spoke with the attorney general about the rising homicides in the city of St Louis and what can be done to turn the bad situation around.

The attorney general has started A Safer Streets Initiative, deputizing five state prosecutors as assistant US attorneys. In the past month, they're gotten four indictments against wrongdoers. Schmitt expects those state prosecutors to handle up to 300 cases against violent criminals