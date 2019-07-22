Woman killed after collision involving stolen vehicle

Posted 11:12 pm, July 22, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS - One woman was killed in a collision Monday evening after being struck by a stolen vehicle.

The accident took place around 7:15 p.m. in the 4100 block of Finney Avenue, located in the Vandeventer neighborhood.

Police said the victim was crossing an intersection in her car when a stolen Chevy Tahoe sped through a stop sign and smashed into her.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, a boy was in the vehicle that was struck. He was rushed to a local hospital.

The driver of the stolen Tahoe was taken into custody at the scene and a rifle was found inside the SUV, the Post-Dispatch reported.

A child and another woman were riding in the SUV as well.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.