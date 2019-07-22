Woman killed after collision involving stolen vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - One woman was killed in a collision Monday evening after being struck by a stolen vehicle.

The accident took place around 7:15 p.m. in the 4100 block of Finney Avenue, located in the Vandeventer neighborhood.

Police said the victim was crossing an intersection in her car when a stolen Chevy Tahoe sped through a stop sign and smashed into her.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, a boy was in the vehicle that was struck. He was rushed to a local hospital.

A child and another woman were riding in the SUV as well.