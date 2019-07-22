× Two people injured after farm tractor collides with car in Belleville

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Two people were injured following an accident involving a farm tractor Sunday.

The accident happened just before midnight on Frank Scott Parkway near Route 15 in Belleville.

Police say the driver of the tractor was pulling a small trailer westbound on Frank Scott Parkway when it collided with a car.

Two young adults who are not identified were taken to the hospital. There is no word on their conditions at this time.

