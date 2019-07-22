St. Charles couple charged with casino car theft

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A man and woman from St. Charles are accused of stealing a car from the Ameristar Casino after finding a lost key fob next to a slot machine.

Saul Ordaz, 42, and Shylah Curry, 40, found the key fob then walked through the south parking garage, using the fob to find the matching car, authorities said. They had ridden a bicycle to the casino.

The pair allegedly left in a 2006 Nissan around 9 p.m. Friday.

The theft was caught by casino surveillance cameras, according to a court document.

Police arrested the pair around 11 a.m. the following morning on Main Street, just around the corner from the casino complex. They were still in the car and wearing the same clothes, police said.

Ordaz had jewelry he found in the car stuffed inside his pocket, police said.

Both face a charge of felony stealing of a motor vehicle. Ordaz has an added misdemeanor count for the jewelry.