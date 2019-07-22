× Police investigate triple shooting in Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – Three people were shot Monday afternoon in a north St. Louis neighborhood.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Goodfellow Boulevard and St. Louis Avenue, near Barrett Brothers Park.

Two victims were located at Goodfellow and St. Louis. One victim was shot in the upper body and the second shot in the torso.

The third victim was found at Goodfellow and Natural Bridge Road. That individual suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

All three victims were conscious and breathing and transported to a local hospital.

Fox 2 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.