Metro bus delays after unusually high number of drivers call in sick

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Bus riders in Missouri and Illinois should be prepared to wait. Metro reports that they’re getting an unusually high amount of drivers calling into work sick today. They’re warning riders that their commutes will likely be longer.

Metro is assigning other employees to drive MetroBus vehicles. They still do not have enough drivers to provide on-time service to all routes.

Customers with questions about their buses can call Metro Transit Information (314-231-2345), text (314-207-9786) or web chat at www.metrostlouis.org 7:00am to 6:00pm today.