Heavy rain slams the bi-state causing flooding and road closures

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Multiple road closures and water rescues are reported Monday across the bi-state due to major flooding.

Schuetz Road is closed at Adie Road due to high water, according to Maryland Heights Police Department.

Stay away from the area of Adie Rd and Schuetz. The area is flooded. Do not drive on flooded roadways. @FOX2now @MonicaonFOX @Y98Lance @Y98 @KMOV @ksdknews @mgriffin_kmov pic.twitter.com/IugIDTwZCB

According to the Union Police Department, St. Andrews and Denmark Road was closed due to the water on the roadway.

Seeing delays WB 70 from Union to Hanley due to standing water on the highway @fox2now #stltraffic — Monica Adams (@MonicaonFOX) July 22, 2019

Police in Ellisville said that one lane in both directions in the 200 block of Old State Road was closed due to flooding.