Former Calverton Park Police officer up for parole in Amanda Cates case

NORMANDY, Mo. - The Normandy Police Department is making another plea to keep a former police officer from being released from prison.

Calverton Park Police Officer Robert Brooks was found guilty of second-degree murder for killing his fiancee Amanda Cates of the Normandy Police Department in August of 2006.

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The Normandy Police Department is asking the public to contact the parole board, requesting that his parole be denied.

He is up for parole again Monday, July 22.