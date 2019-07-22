Flash flooding leaves a portion of downtown Eureka underwater

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, Mo. - The workweek begins with a threat of flash flooding and severe thunderstorms.

In Eureka, Flash flooding has closed several roads near Central Avenue and Main Street. The Eureka Fire Department also confirmed at least one vehicle is stuck in the water on W. Main Street.

Some cars and businesses along Central Avenue are surrounded by water.

Emergency crews are in the area blocking streets to make sure drivers stay safe and don't try to pass through flooded areas.

Eureka and most of the metro area is under a flash flood warning until 10:00 a.m. Monday.