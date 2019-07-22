× Endangered person advisory issued for missing 76-year-old

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. – Authorities in central Illinois are asking for the public’s help in locating a 76-year-old man who went missing Monday afternoon.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall Smith was reported missing from the 8800 block of N. Triton Lane at 4:30 p.m.

Police described Smith as a Caucasian man, 5’11” tall and weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair.

Smith was last seen wearing baggy sweatpants and an old t-shirt. He was driving a red 2014 Ford Explorer with Illinois license plates MOSUE63.

Authorities said Smith has a medical condition that places him in danger.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts should contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-244-8004 or their nearest law enforcement agency by dialing 911.