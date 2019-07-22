Bissinger’s sold to St. Louis family running rival company Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Bissinger’s Handcrafted Chocolatier will now be run by the Abel family. They're the same people that own another St. Louis candy company, Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate. They assumed all operations in July.

The announcement was made Monday but the deal had been in the works for months.

Tim Fogerty, the former CEO of Bissinger's, said he's leaving the business to focus on the 23 City Blocks hospitality business. They run local venues like The Caramel Room, Lumen Private Event Space, and The Chocolate Pig.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed but the Abel family says they will maintain the Bissinger’s brand and will continue to sell it separately from their own.

“It’s really important for us to tell everybody there will be a Bissinger’s and it’s going to be the Bissinger’s name and Bissinger’s boxes using the exact Bissinger’s recipes,” said Dan Abel Jr., second-generation chocolatier.

Abel Jr. said the Bissinger’s name is as iconic as Ted Drewes in St. Louis.

His sister, company vice president Christina Abel, said having two brands will allow for even more opportunities.

“We have so much fun coming up with new flavors,” she said. “Now we have a different platform to be creative in a different way.”

The deal will have no impact on the event space known as the Carmel Room, which is located on N. Broadway and can be spotted by the giant Bissinger’s sign on top of the building. The space is owned by a separate company. The owner plans on sending letters to anyone who has booked an event to let them know nothing will change.

The Bissinger’s kitchen, staff, and some equipment have been moved into the Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate Company's plant on The Hill.