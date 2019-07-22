× Better Family Life to host job fair offering immediate employment for Bus Drivers

ST. LOUIS – Better Family Life will be hosting two job fairs to recruit school bus drivers and warehouse workers Monday, July 22.

They are looking to hire 50 people for warehouse jobs from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., and bus drivers from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. All applicants must have a valid drivers license.

Training is provided to all new hires.

The job fair is scheduled to be held on :

Monday, July 22

Better Family Life Office on Page Boulevard.

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m