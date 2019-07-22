14 children killed since May; community activist speaks about gun violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – From St. Louis City to St. Louis County and across the river to the Metro East, a total of 14 children have died as a result of gun violence since May.

The youngest victim was 2 years-old the oldest 18.

Nine of those homicides happened in the city of St Louis, 3 in the Metro East, and 2 in St. Louis County. Many of the homicides remain unsolved.

Derk Brown, a St. Louis community activist, has been live streaming since the 2014 Ferguson unrest. Brown was on the front lines, keeping people informed.

Brown recently posted an image of the faces of the young local victims of crime.

Brown said families have been left heartbroken and devasted.

“It's a sad situation seeing kids getting killed. Fourteen within 2 months from May… It’s sad,” he said. “Something has to be done to stop the violence going on and we have to come together as one.”

One of the victims, 3-year-old Kennedi Powell, was shot and killed in June while playing with friends in front of her grandmother’s south city home on Michigan. A white car drove past and someone inside it opened fire. The gunman has not been caught.

Ten-year-old Eddie Hill IV was shot and killed Friday night while sitting on the porch with his father in the 4700 block of Page. Police said this was a drive-by shooting. No one but the 10-year-old was hit.

It was just last week when 16-year-old Bayless High School student and rising basketball player RJ Dorsey was shot in front of his home in Affton.

In the Metro East. Illinois State Police still need your help to find the person who shot and killed Belleville eighth-grade football star Jaylon McKenize. He was just 14 years old. The junior high schooler was recently featured in Sports Illustrated as one of their top 16 athletes in the country.

“I’m in contact with the families that passed,” Brown said. “…Something must be done about it.”

Anyone with information on any of these cases can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.