ST. LOUIS - You Paid For It sat down with the new Bi-State CEO to see if he's made enough improvements to security since taking over.

Bi-State wants to revamp its financing to save $20 million and use that money to beef up security.

That would provide money for more security on the trains and platforms and money for technology improvements.

CEO Taulby Roach says improvements can be made but there are limits on what he can do.