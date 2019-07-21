× St. Louis teen shot and killed in North County Apartment Saturday identified

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – St. Louis County Police have identified the victim of a Saturday morning fatal shooting in the North County City of Riverview.

Ien Coleman, 14, of the 2100 block of Chippewa in South St. Louis died of a gunshot wound in an apartment in the 10000 block of Toelle Lane.

Police were called to the apartment shortly before 11am to make a welfare check. There they found Coleman dead with at least one gunshot wound. A group of teen-agers were at the apartment.

A juvenile male is considered a ‘person of interest’ but has not been taken into custody.

All the parties involved apparently knew each other.

Police are asking for anyone who may have information on this case to call 636-529-8210 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) if you have any information regarding this incident.