Family and friends host fundraiser to help pregnant widow of motorcyclist killed tragic accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS, MO – Two months after a motorcyclist was killed in a tragic crash near the Poplar Street Bridge a community comes together to show support for his pregnant widow.

Family and friends took the remains of 32-year-old George West on a final ride.

“George was my best friend. He died on a night that I could’ve been with him riding,” says his best friend Robert Castillo, Jr.

George died back in May when he lost control of his motorcycle near the Poplar Street Bridge and fell onto the roadway below.

His wife, Danielle, is 33 weeks pregnant with their little girl they decided to name Freya.

“The hardest part has just been trying to figure out how I’m going to do it all alone, and I haven’t had to. I’ve had friends, family, coworkers, and so much amazing support,” says Danielle.

Castillo says, “He couldn’t wait for this baby to be born and he died right before it’s about to happen. She deserves every penny and all the love I can give her and that we can give her.”

Friends and family they held a fundraiser to help cover leftover funeral expenses and medical bills for the delivery of the little girl they always hoped for, who’s also a piece of George.

“I know she’s going to have his beautiful brown eyes, dark skin, and dark hair. She’s going to look just like him. I just can’t wait to meet her,” says Danielle.

“We’ll do everything that we possibly can do for her, now and forever,” says Castillo.

If you’d like to donate, this is the link to their fundraiser.