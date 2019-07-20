Family grieves for 10-year-old shot and killed on porch of his home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Nine children have been shot in killed in St. Louis since June and the latest was a 10-year-old boy who was hit in a drive-by shooting.

10-year-old Eddie Hill was on the front porch of a home in the 4700 block of Page with his father and three other adults when police say a blue SUV pulled up and someone started shooting with a high-powered gun.

“He was a good kid, smart, and respectful. He didn’t get in any trouble at. All he did was ride a bike around the neighborhood,” said a family friend.

“I just want to know where is the outrage from the community? We march under other circumstances, but why no protest now in the streets? Something needs to change with our gun laws, something needs to change with the way we mentor our youth, and we need to get them active and involved,” said Elder Julian Johnson, the Senior Pastor at Bethesda Temple Church Of the Apostolic Faith.

He says people need to stop and really think before their finger is on the trigger.

He adds, “What has us so angry that we’re out in the streets killing and shooting? I think once we tap into people’s anger we can point them to the hope beyond what they see in the streets.”

He says his congregation offers a men’s ministry as well one for those looking to reform their ways.

“I would want them to know that there’s a different life. There’s a better way. If you have someone to help point you in the right direction, hopefully, that person will see the benefit of letting go of this type of lifestyle,” said Johnson.

A plea for change before another mother needs to bury her son because of gun violence.