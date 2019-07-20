Cat filter mistakenly applied during police news conference on double murder

VANCOUVER, British Columbia – Canadian police are apologizing after an officer speaking about the murders of two people appeared in livestream video with cat ears and whiskers, thanks to a popular social media filter.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Sgt. Janelle Shoihet had already been speaking to the press about the deaths of North Carolina woman Chynna Noelle Deese and Lucas Robertson Fowler, of Australia, when the filter popped on, The Daily Hive reports.

The B.C. RCMP are giving a press conference on the two people murdered on the Alaska Highway, and they have the cat ear filter on. pic.twitter.com/j8GvkvKA4u — Tyler Dawson (@tylerrdawson) July 19, 2019

Police confirmed the use of the ill-timed filter on Twitter, blaming an “automatic setting” and adding that they were working to fix it.

RCMP officials have since recorded an updated press conference on their Facebook page, sans cat ears.

Yes we are aware and addressing it as it's an automatic setting. Thank you, we will rectify and issue a video shortly. — BCRCMP (@BCRCMP) July 19, 2019

Police confirmed that Deese and Fowler, whose bodies were found along the Alaska Highway in a remote part of British Columbia, were both murdered. Police are currently asking the public for any information that could help in the investigation.

It appears that the RCMP aren’t the only ones to find two pink ears, a black nose, blush and whiskers appear at a bad time. A similar incident happened last month during Pakistani politician Shaukat Yousafzai’s press conference: