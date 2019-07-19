Weather Kid of the Week: Olivia Wirts

Posted 5:37 pm, July 19, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS - Olivia Wirts is a third-grader at Wyland Elementary School in the Ritenour School District. According to her mother, Olivia loves to learn about the different forms of storms and how each is important to the survival of the planet. When Olivia grows up, she either wants to be a paleontologist or a veterinarian. Olivia Wirts is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.