The City of St. Louis to announce plan to clear vacant lots and buildings

ST. LOUIS - The City of St. Louis is unveiling a new program Friday to combat the increasing challenge of abandoned properties.

The new effort is called the St. Louis Blight Authority that aims to clear four city blocks of blight in the Wells Goodfellow neighborhood over three days. The goal is to completely clear and clean about 150 lots there over the next 20 days and landscaping specialists will plant flowers to beautify the remaining lots.

Bill Pulte, grandson of the founder of Pulte Homes founded the Blight Authority in his hometown of Detroit. He partners with St. Louisan Jack Dorsey CEO of Twitter and Square, Mayor Lyda Krewson, and Philanthropist Jeffrey Boyd to bring the project here in St. Louis.

It's reported that the city’s massive vacancy and abandonment problem has been decades in the making as the city’s population slid from over 800,000 in the mid 20th century to just more than 300,000 people now — leaving St. Louis with some 7,000 vacant buildings, most beyond repair, and over 10,000 vacant lots.