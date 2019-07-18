× Two in custody following car chase from St. Louis city to county

ST. LOUIS – Two people were arrested Thursday afternoon following a brief pursuit that began in north St. Louis City and ended in Hazelwood.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident began around 1 p.m. when police in a marked patrol car attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle that may have been connected to a burglary case.

The vehicle would not stop and the driver attempted to flee the area.

Police deployed a “tire deflation device” near Belt and Natural Bridge avenues, Woodling said.

The vehicle eventually stopped and the occupants of the car ran off on foot. They were apprehended in the 8400 block of Steve Avenue.