Suspect in Ferguson meat market shooting identified

FERGUSON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 21-year-old Thursday suspected of shooting and killing a man outside a Ferguson meat market earlier this week.

The shooting happened just before 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, July 16 at Sam’s Meat Market on W. Florissant Avenue.

Police said the victim and suspect got into an argument inside the business and then walked outside into the parking lot. The two got into a fight and one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.

Prosecutors charged Jeremiah Peebles with one count of voluntary manslaughter and one count of armed criminal action. Peebles is still on the loose.

Anyone with information on Peebles’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.