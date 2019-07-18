× Study shows, ignoring your co-workers can help you avoid being tired

ST. LOUIS – Feeling exhausted most days after work?

You may want to cut down on those conversations with co-workers.

According to a new study, ignoring them may help you feel less tired at the end of the day. Mental Health professionals say having your focus drawn away from the job at hand can be causing your mental exhaustion.

When co-workers interrupt you with questions or conversation experts say it can take up to 25 minutes for you to regain your complete focus. To help cut down on distractions, experts recommend wearing headphones to show you don’t want to be disturbed.