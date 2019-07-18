× Study finds most Americans would rather be living somewhere else

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis is a fine place to live, but some people around the country aren’t as happy with their surroundings.

A new survey by improve-net shows, 70 percent of Americans ages 18 to 76 want to move somewhere else. The website matches people with area contractors for home improvement projects and their study finds people prefer to move.

20 percent of the people in the survey say they would not move more than ten miles from where they live now.

A nearly equal number said their dream neighborhood was across or outside of the country.