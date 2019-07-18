Stay overnight in the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, for a limited time on Airbnb

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Calling all hotdog lovers!

For the first time since its creation in 1936, Oscar Mayer is allowing its fans to access the Wienermobile in ways never previously thought possible. The iconic vehicle is available for rent on Airbnb.

The Wienermobile is situated in the heart of Chicago and can accommodate two guests. Amenities include a mini-fridge stuffed with the brand's hot dogs, as well as an outdoor space for the perfect summer grill-out.

Starting July 24, you can request to book a one-night stay between August 1, 2, and 3. The rate is currently listed at $136 per night.