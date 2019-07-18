North St. Louis shooting leaves one man dead early Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one dead overnight in north St. Louis.

Police were called to the neighborhood near Hodiamont Avenue at Julian Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Thursday for reports of shots fired.

Officers say the victim was shot inside a vehicle, the vehicle then crashed and caught fire.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have no suspects or motive.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371.