Neighbors say they warned city about giant tree that toppled on homes

ST. LOUIS - Wednesday’s storm brought down a huge tree on Pershing in St. Louis, damaging four homes in the process. Neighbors said the city should have cut down the tree long ago.

Residents said it was the largest and tallest tree on the street.

Homeowners had called the city about the tree for the past two years because they said it was leaning. They said they told the city it was going to fall on somebody and or their homes.

“We called the city for two and a half years trying to get trees taken care of and called again last month and they said they would take care of it; haven’t done anything,” said Roosevelt Hawkins, whose home was destroyed by the tree.

Fox 2 reached out the St. Louis City Forestry Department to find out why they didn’t cut the tree down before this happened. The department has not returned our calls.

Ruth Bridges, who lives across the street from where the tree fell, was worried it was going to crash on her home. Now she’s worried about two more trees next to where the other one was.

“We have some problems with all three of the trees. You can see how they lean,” she said. “I’m concerned, I’m concerned. Hope they will come and do something about it.”

The city showed up early Thursday morning, as forestry department employees knocked on doors and told residents to move their cars. Pershing was closed to all traffic, which one resident described as a major inconvenience.

The 100-degree heat index didn’t help workers or those who were stuck in their homes.

Bridges said the tree has caused problems for years

“Branches from the tree fell off from time to time. It put dents in my car; had to get fixed over the years,” she said.