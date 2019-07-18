Moon mania as Apollo 11 anniversary approaches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Moon mania is being celebrated all over St. Louis this week in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

St. Louis has played a major role in the space program getting off the ground.

The Moonrise Hotel in the Delmar Loop is celebrating all week long.

On Saturday, you can meet the gentlemen who worked on the Mercury and Gemini missions at the St. Louis Science Center as part of their New Moon Rises series. They will give talks at 10 a.m., at 1 p.m., and 4 p.m.

You also might head to Six Flags and drive around the moon mobile with their VR lunar experience.

And grab a bite and see the sights at the Moonrise Hotel, which features the largest man-made rotating moon (3,000 pounds, 10-feet in diameter).

The moon party starts at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Come in your lunar attire.