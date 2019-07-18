Humane Society of Missouri shares tips to keep your pets safe during excessive heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Pets need to be kept safe during the extreme heat. The Humane Society of Missouri uses the phrase “70 degrees and over, don’t take Rover.” That refers to when you should and should not take pets in the car with you.

According to the Humane society even if the temperature outside is a comfortable 70 degrees, the temperature inside a car can reach more than 100 degrees in just minutes, regardless of whether a window is cracked.

If you witness an animal locked in a parked car or in heat-related distress, immediately call the police and HSMO`s Animal Cruelty Hotline at 314.647.4400.