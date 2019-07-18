Embracing the heat by getting outside for summer fun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRENTWOOD, Mo. – Some decided to embrace the hundred-degree heat by getting active in the summer sun.

The Brentwood Ice Rink is just one of many cooling centers around the St. Louis-area and the temps inside are the polar opposite from what many others were dealing with.

Some CrossFit gyms don’t crank the AC in this weather. Instead, they open their garage doors and sets up fans. Their patrons push themselves to feel the burn.

Some athletic organizations decided to cancel their games because of the heat others said let’s play ball.

You can get a free Lyft ride to one of the cooling center locations by using the code “STLcool19.”