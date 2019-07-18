Bill to make Cahokia Mounds a national park introduced to congress

Posted 10:56 am, July 18, 2019, by , Updated at 11:28AM, July 18, 2019

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost introduced a bill that would give Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site national park status.

The national park would include mounds in Madison, St. Clair and Monroe Counties in Illinois, as well as Sugarload Mound in St. Louis.

The park would be managed between the park service and local stakeholders.

The site is currently administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. In 2018, the department announced support for national park status, and in May of 2019, the Illinois House of Representatives began to support this status as well.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.