Ameren Missouri works through the night to restore power during heatwave

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - Wednesday’s thunderstorms left many in Missouri and Illinois without electricity. Restoring that power was the priority of Ameren Missouri and Illinois crews overnight due to the ongoing dangerous heat.

Strong wind gusts blew down tree limbs and power lines across the region. The good news is that, 24 hours later, power has been restored to most customers.

At peak Wednesday night, there were approximately 22,000 Ameren Missouri customers without service, primarily in north St. Louis County. So that’s where Ameren set up their mobile command center, a temporary storm center they can move around to areas most in need. It serves as a base for all the crews working to fix the problems and allows them to have close access to needed materials.

With the region under an Excessive Heat Warning, Ameren knew customers needed to get their air conditioning back. But it was also important for them to keep their crews safe.

"The heat and the humidity are a big item for our coworkers who are restoring power," said Ken Worland with Ameren. "We talk with our co-workers a lot about how to work in the heat. Drink plenty of fluids. Drink plenty of water when your off work. Use sunscreen. Use safe practices to keep ourselves from getting overheated."

Individual scattered outages may continue into the night. Remember, if you see downed power lines, call Ameren Missouri or 9-1-1.